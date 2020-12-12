Sand Springs Public Schools receives $35K grant from Phillips 66

Sand Springs Public Schools announced Friday it was selected for a $35,000 grant from Phillips 66 which will be used to purchase additional Chromebooks for elementary students within the district.

According a news release, SSPS Director of Technology Tina Moses was first contacted during the summer break by a representative from an anonymous philanthropic organization, not knowing it was Phillips 66 at the time, who asked about particular needs the district had specifically regarding distance learning.

“The only noticeable gaps we had, really came down to needing more Chromebooks for elementary students,” Moses said in the release. “The donation was an unexpected surprise. It couldn’t have come at a better time.”

SSPS Superintendent Sherry Durkee shared her gratitude for Phillips 66 and the timing of the grant.

“In a tough budget year such as this one, grant awards are incredibly important and help us fund necessary tools for our students,” Durkee said. “We are extremely thankful for Phillips 66 and their support of Sand Springs Public Schools.”

A representative from Phillips 66 said of their donation to the district, “We invest in education because an educated workforce drives the world’s economic future and, in doing so, advances the communities where we live and work. Phillips 66 is proud to invest in sustainable communities through educational support. Today’s children are tomorrow's workforce. We are investing in our future together.”

