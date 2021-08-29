Sand Springs Public Schools nurse pleads with parents to help keep possibly sick children home

“I think it’s just awareness,” Sinkbeil said. “What once was thought of as, ‘Suck it up and go to school,’ now we really need to be aware.”

For example, a headache is not usually a big deal, she said, “but then it’s day three or four, and they have a fever, and now they have potentially exposed” a number of other people, she said.

A safer approach would be to keep at home a child who has a headache and see whether the child has improved by the following day, she said.

The chart gives parents guidance to keep children home sooner when symptoms of illness appear and also encourages earlier testing for the COVID-19 virus.

“Really, it’s going to be the key to keeping our schools open,” she said.

“The simplicity of it is just to keep your students home if they’re sick. And that chart is a great tool to use to help make that choice.”

Sinkbeil is reticent to wade into the minefield regarding mask mandates. The state Legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt banned school districts from mandating mask use, leading some school districts to defy the new state law and a group of medical professionals and parents to file a lawsuit over the measure, Senate Bill 658.