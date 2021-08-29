Sand Springs Public Schools nurse pleads with parents to help keep possibly sick children home

Nine days into the fall semester, Sand Springs Public Schools on Friday reported 63 COVID-19 cases at its combined school sites.
That’s a 125% increase over the 28 cases reported the previous week, when classes were in session only four days after the year’s Aug. 17 start.
But district nurse Lindsey Sinkbeil said Friday that parents can help schools stem the tide of COVID-19 transmission simply by keeping their children home when they’re not feeling well.
“We’re definitely pleading with parents to do that very thing. That’s a more proactive approach, and that’s really important right now,” she said.
“What’s happening now we’ll see the effects of in two weeks.”
Sand Springs Public Schools released a graphic last week intended to show parents how the district’s health officials decide when to send ill children home.
“This is especially important when so many of the (COVID) symptoms look like so many other things,” Sinkbeil said.
The graphic — created by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as guidance for public schools and distributed by the Oklahoma State Department of Health — has two columns of symptoms, “A” and “B.”
Included in “A” symptoms are a fever of greater than 100.4 degrees, sore throat, cough, difficulty breathing, vomiting or diarrhea or a new loss of taste or smell.
“B” symptoms are nasal congestion/stuffy nose, runny nose, muscle/body aches, new onset of severe headache, fatigue, chills, nausea, loss of appetite or an elevated temperature of less than 100.4 degrees.
Ill children should be assessed for symptoms and tested for COVID-19 if they have one or more “A” symptoms or three or more “B” symptoms, the graphic advises.
Sinkbeil, who is in her sixth year as a nurse for the district, said it “helps to have some sort of guidance and backing as to why we’re making the judgment calls we’re making.”
“Having a tool like that to use to make our assessments, and for parents to be able to visualize what we’re doing, is so helpful.”
Sinkbeil, who has three children, ages 9, 8 and 6, said students who become ill at school complete a form about their symptoms and are also asked if they have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
On the back of that form is the CDC’s chart.
If the student is sent home from school, a copy of the form, including the chart, is sent home, too, so that parents and even the child’s doctor can be fully informed about the situation, Sinkbeil said.
But part of the solution is not sending sick kids to school in the first place, she added, and that’s where the chart also can come in handy. Parents can refer back to it each morning if needed to decide how to proceed.
“I think it’s just awareness,” Sinkbeil said. “What once was thought of as, ‘Suck it up and go to school,’ now we really need to be aware.”
For example, a headache is not usually a big deal, she said, “but then it’s day three or four, and they have a fever, and now they have potentially exposed” a number of other people, she said.
A safer approach would be to keep at home a child who has a headache and see whether the child has improved by the following day, she said.
The chart gives parents guidance to keep children home sooner when symptoms of illness appear and also encourages earlier testing for the COVID-19 virus.
“Really, it’s going to be the key to keeping our schools open,” she said.
“The simplicity of it is just to keep your students home if they’re sick. And that chart is a great tool to use to help make that choice.”
Sinkbeil is reticent to wade into the minefield regarding mask mandates. The state Legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt banned school districts from mandating mask use, leading some school districts to defy the new state law and a group of medical professionals and parents to file a lawsuit over the measure, Senate Bill 658.
“What I always tell parents is that if you are truly concerned about your child’s health, and if you are pro-mask, … the thing that you can control is putting a mask on your child that protects your child,” she said, pointing to the KN95 masks that filter out more particles than a simple face covering.
“You can’t control that maybe another student isn’t wearing one, but you can control what your child is doing,” she said.
What does she do?
“I opt to wear a mask,” she said.
Sinkbeil also emphasizes that staying healthy in the first place can go a long way toward boosting the immune system and preventing a person from becoming sick at all.
“Eat healthy, hydrate and drink water often, exercise, get enough sleep and take vitamins if your physician approves,” she said. “These are things we can control in our everyday lives that make us stronger physically and mentally.”
She said it’s actually not unusual to see an uptick in illnesses very early in the school year.
“What I see in general is that at the beginning of the year — before COVID, even — we send a lot of kids home” sick, Sinkbeil said.
“But that’s typical. Everybody has been apart, and they come back together,” and illnesses are passed around.
“We always see that, but this is more than usual,” she said. “We just need to be really diligent about watching our own children’s health.
“My gauge is that the delta variant is very different,” Sinkbeil said. “We’re going to have a lot of kids that are just — we’re going to have a lot of cases.”