Sand Springs Public Schools has announced the 2022-23 Site Support Employees of the Year.
The school district said in a news release that these employees prove every day that they are crucial to the education and well-being of Sand Springs students.
“The professionals on this list represent excellence in many specialties, including clerical, custodial, transportation, and more,” the news release states.
Honorees are:
Susan Wilkerson, administrative assistant, Early Childhood Education Center
Tabitha Victory, paraprofessional, Angus Valley Elementary School
Lavinda Forrester, secretary, Garfield STEAM Academy
Shanna Spence, secretary, Limestone Technology Academy
People are also reading…
Michelle Boco, head custodian, Northwoods Fine Arts Academy
Kelly Osburn, custodian, Pratt Elementary School
Helen Funk, head custodian, Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center
Kindi Walker, principal’s secretary, Charles Page Freshman Academy
Karen James, principal’s secretary, Charles Page High School
Keenen Mushrush, secretary, Page Academy
Terri Kennedy, encumbrance clerk, Central Administration Services
Janna Maggard, bus driver, Transportation Department
Lisa Barnes, administrative assistant, Maintenance Department