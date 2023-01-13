Sand Springs Public Schools names five Teacher of the Year finalists

Sand Springs Public Schools on Friday announced its five finalists for the district’s Teacher of the Year award.

A districtwide committee selected the finalists from 12 Site Teachers of the Year, who were announced Nov. 4.

The following educators are finalists: Katy Edmonson of Clyde Boyd Middle School, Melissa Nelson of Pratt Elementary School, Madison Orme of the Early Childhood Education Center, Stephenie Sivadon of Limestone Technology Academy and Jessica Sprague of Charles Page High School.

One of the five will be selected as the district’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-23 and announced in February.

The other seven Site Teachers of the Year are Reanna Barr, Angus Valley Elementary School; Taylor Grippando, Northwoods Fine Arts Academy; Amber Alexander, Garfield STEAM Academy; Kay Jackson, Sixth Grade Center; Kaitlyn Knowlton-Orme, Charles Page Freshman Academy; Caysie Yeatman, Sand Springs Virtual Academy; and Neely Horn, Tulsa Boys Home.

Edmonson teaches eighth grade ELA at Clyde Boyd Middle School. She has been a teacher for 18 years and has been with Sand Springs Public Schools for 14 years.

She told the Sand Springs Leader in December that when she first became a teacher, she “wasn’t expecting it to be as intense as it is. People often ask why teachers need three months off, and it is because we do a job that uses all of your being to do it well.”

“You are emotionally, physically, mentally engaged all day with around 150 kids,” Edmonson wrote in response to a question about how teaching was or was not what she expected it to be. “You have to be ‘on your game’ all the time, which is exhausting — very fulfilling but overwhelmingly exhausting.”

Nelson teaches third grade at Pratt Elementary School. She has been a teacher for 15 years, all of that with Sand Springs Public Schools.

She answered the Leader’s question “What excites you about teaching?” this way:

“I have always loved school and learning new things. So I get excited when I can foster a learning environment that develops a student’s love for learning and encourages innovation and creativity.

“I want them to remain curious and motivated to learn,” Nelson wrote. “I enjoy helping students identify their strengths and how those strengths can be used to help others in our class, school, and community.”

Orme teaches prekindergarten at the Early Childhood Education Center. She has been a teacher for seven years and is in her fourth year with Sand Springs Public Schools.

She told the Leader that pre-K “is a magical time for kids; there are new discoveries around every corner.”

“I love getting to be a part of my students’ first experiences with school and helping to foster a love of learning. Seeing them excited to learn makes me excited to teach,” Orme wrote.

“Every day brings unexpected learning experiences and opportunities in Pre-K. My kiddos show me every day that playing is learning.”

Sivadon teaches Title 1 reading and math intervention at Limestone Technology Academy. She has been a teacher for 28 years, with all of that at Sand Springs Public Schools.

She told the Leader in December that while growing up, she always enjoyed working with children and expected teaching to be like those experiences.

“I did not realize that one of the challenges in teaching is the constant change. From new legislation, mandates, curriculum, research findings, teaching methods, technology, and software, education is constantly changing,” Sivadon said.

“There is always something to learn and work on. There is never a point in the school year where you can say, ‘I’m caught up!’ It is an ever-changing job.”

Sprague teaches Project Lead the Way engineering at Charles Page High School. She has been a teacher for 12 years and is in her sixth year with Sand Springs Public Schools.

Sprague told the Leader that what excites her about teaching is getting “the opportunity to work with young people who are talented, funny, inspiring, and authentically themselves. What’s more exciting than that?”

“Every day that passes, a new opportunity emerges, and I get to be a part of sharing that ‘excitement’ with students at Charles Page High School,” she wrote. “What excites me is witnessing students live in the moment, struggle, and succeed while they find their passions and see their dreams.”