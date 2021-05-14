Sand Springs Public Schools is looking for a few good snacks.

The school district will be holding several student-focused academic events in June and July, and although the district will provide each student with a free breakfast and free lunch, nutritious snacks to give participants are in short supply, according to Claudia Smith, director of federal programs for Sand Springs Public Schools.

The snacks will be provided for students in prekindergarten through eighth grade who will be attending the Sandite Summer Reading Program, the Sandite Summer Reading Academy, Project Summer Spirit and the 2021 Sandite Summer Camp.

Snacks should be commercially produced, nut-free, individually wrapped and nonperishable, Smith said.

Examples would include, but are not limited to, snack crackers such as Cheez-Its or Goldfish; granola bars; fruit snacks (i.e., gummies); animal crackers; Chex mix; and cookies.

There is no deadline for donations, which can be delivered to Sand Springs Public Schools at the Julia Martin Administrative Services Building, 13 W. Broadway St. Pickup can also be arranged if necessary.