Sand Springs Public Schools holds Angus Valley Elementary Gymnasium groundbreaking ceremony

Angus Valley Elementary will, at last, join the ranks of the other elementary schools in Sand Springs Public Schools (see VIDEO).
On Friday afternoon, district officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new gymnasium which will also serve as the school’s cafeteria and storm shelter. Angus Valley had been the lone SSPS elementary without a separate building for physical education classes and cafeteria (see VIDEO).
“Now we have the versatility of having different schedules so PE can be held in a separate place and it’s not restrictive on the scheduling of classes,” said SSPS Superintendent Sherry Durkee. “So that’s really great. The other big, huge bonus is it provides a safe place for kids to go when there is inclement weather.”
Durkee said construction on the gym is scheduled to begin next week with completion expected by next summer, prior to the 2021-22 school year. LD Kerns Contractors, Inc., out of Jenks will be main contractor for the project.
The gymnasium is the third project from the passage of the $31.5 million 2019 bond issue, which also funded the Freshman Academy and STEM Academy at Charles Page High School. The gym is estimated to cost approximately $2 million with nearly half coming from the district’s building fund.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!