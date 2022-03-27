Sand Springs Public Schools has no COVID-19 infections; cases down across state

State of Oklahoma:
For week ending March 19
New cases, seven-day average: 66 (down from 95 the previous week)
New cases, week ending March 19: 459 (down from 665 the previous week)
Active cases: 1,117 (down from 1,610 the previous week)
Total cases: 1,031,448 (down from 1,029,634 the previous week)
CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 15,383 (up from 15,173 the previous week)
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health, reported March 24
Sand Springs Public Schools:
No new infections at any of the district's 10 school sites reported for week ending March 25, the first week back after spring break.
