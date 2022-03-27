 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sand Springs Public Schools has no COVID-19 infections; cases down across state

  • 0

State of Oklahoma:

For week ending March 19

New cases, seven-day average: 66 (down from 95 the previous week)

New cases, week ending March 19: 459 (down from 665 the previous week)

Active cases: 1,117 (down from 1,610 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,031,448 (down from 1,029,634 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 15,383 (up from 15,173 the previous week)

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health, reported March 24

Sand Springs Public Schools:

No new infections at any of the district's 10 school sites reported for week ending March 25, the first week back after spring break.

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert