Sand Springs Public Schools’ COVID numbers unchanged overall

Sand Springs Public Schools’ COVID case numbers overall remained unchanged at 74 for the week that ended Friday, Sept. 10, although differences from the prior week were seen at nearly every school site.

The district reports the data on its website, sandites.org, each Friday.

Cases at Limestone Elementary School rose to 10 from seven the previous week, but all other elementary schools saw decreases: Angus Valley, from 17 to 13; Garfield, from seven to five; Northwoods, from four to two; and Pratt, from eight to one.

The Early Childhood Education Center posted two positive cases, up from zero the week before, and the Sixth-Grade Center/Clyde Boyd Middle School saw an increase to 26 cases from 19 the previous week.

COVID cases at the Freshman Academy/Charles Page High School rose from 12 to 15, but Page Academy and the Virtual Academy both remained unchanged, with zero cases for the second week in a row.

Importantly, all school sites have a positivity rate of less than 3%, with eight of 10 sites — all but Angus Valley and the Sixth-Grade Center/Clyde Boyd Middle School — having positivity rates of less than 2%.

