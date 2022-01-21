Sand Springs Public Schools' COVID infections down by half

COVID-19 infections for Sand Springs Public Schools fell by 51% this week, from 171 cases last week to 84 cases this week, according to data released by the school district Friday evening.

The decline in reported cases this week likely was aided both by the districtwide move to distance learning last Wednesday as well as this past Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Infections this week decreased at eight of 10 school sites, the data show, notably so at Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center, which saw a 74% decrease, from 47 infections last week to 12 this week, and at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy, which reported a 70% decrease in cases, from 30 last week to nine this week.

Infections also decreased at the Early Childhood Education Center, Angus Valley, Limestone and Pratt elementary schools and at Charles Page High School and the Freshman Academy, according to the district’s report.

Page Academy reported one infection both this week and last week, but COVID cases rose by one each at Garfield STEAM Academy — from nine cases to 10 — and at the Virtual Academy, from no cases to one, the data indicate.