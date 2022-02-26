Sand Springs Public Schools COVID cases static at 3

COVID-19 infections within Sand Springs Public Schools stayed static at three this week, although instead of one case at each of three schools, as was the case the previous week, all three current infections are at one school site — Charles Page High School and the Freshman Academy.
No other school site reported any COVID cases this week, according to information released by the district Friday evening.
Students attended classes only one day this week, however. Classes were out Monday for a professional day, resumed Tuesday, and then were canceled Wednesday through Friday because of snow and ice.