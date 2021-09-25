Sand Springs Public Schools COVID cases fall more than 40% for second-straight week

COVID-19 infections in Sand Springs Public Schools fell by more than 40% for the second-straight week, according to data the school district released Friday.

Six of 10 school sites saw active COVID infections decline for the week ending Sept. 24, and overall infections across the district fell to 26 from 44 the previous week, a decrease of 41%, the data indicate.

Case numbers rose at two sites — to four cases from one the previous week at Pratt Elementary School and to two new cases from zero the previous week at Page Academy.

Two school sites’ infection numbers remained unchanged — Angus Valley Elementary School, with two cases, and the Virtual Academy, which has not recorded a positive case since classes began Aug. 17.

Only Page Academy had a positivity percentage greater than 2% — at 2.1% — and only Northwoods Fine Arts Academy and Pratt Elementary School reported current infection rates equal to or greater than 1% —at 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively.

All seven other school sites reported current infection rates of 0.7% or less, according to the data.

It was the second week in a row that the district saw a decrease of greater than 40% in active COVID-19 infections.

Cases fell to 44 for the week ending Sept. 17 from 74 the previous two weeks, representing a 40.5% decline.

