Sand Springs Public Schools COVID-19 infections up by one case overall
COVID-19 infections increased by one case overall within Sand Springs Public Schools this week, the district reported Friday.

Known infections were up at three schools — from two cases to three at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy; from two cases to four at Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center; and from four cases to five at Charles Page High School and the Freshman Academy, the data show.

Cases were down at two schools — from three infections to one at Garfield STEAM Academy and from one to zero at Limestone Technology Academy, according to the district.

Infections were stagnant at one each at Angus Valley and Pratt elementary schools and static at zero at the Early Childhood Education Center, Page Academy and the Virtual Academy.

The positivity percentage — the percentage of individuals at a given school site who are currently positive for COVID-19 — is highest at Northwoods, at 0.6%.

news@sandspringsleader.com

SSPS COVID-19 infections

Week
ending		Positive
cases
 08/20 28
 08/27 63
 09/03 74
 09/10 74
 09/17 44
 09/24 26
 10/01 25
 10/08 24
 10/15 8
 10/22 15
 10/29 11
 11/05 21
 11/12 8
 11/19 2
 11/26 2
 12/03 14
 12/10 15
