Sand Springs Public Schools COVID-19 infections tumble to 8

Just one week after Sand Springs Public Schools reported a dozen COVID-19 infections at one elementary school among 21 cases overall, the entire district infection count fell to 8, according to data the school district released Friday.

Only three school sites of the 10 reported any COVID infections at all — Limestone with five cases, down seven from 12 the previous week; Clyde Boyd Middle School/Sixth Grade Center with two cases, down one from three the previous week; and Charles Page High School/Freshman Academy, with one case, the same as the previous week, the data show.

The Early Childhood Education Center declined from three cases the previous week to zero, and Northwoods Fine Arts Academy saw its case number fall from two the previous week to none.

All other school sites reported zero COVID infections for at least the second week in a row.

The only other time the school district’s COVID cases were in single digits was for the week ending Oct. 15; eight infections also were reported then.

In the 13 weeks since classes began Aug. 17, the weekly infection rate has never been lower than eight, data show.

Several other area school districts also released updated COVID-19 case counts Friday, according to the Tulsa World.