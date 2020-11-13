Sand Springs Public Schools continues to offer free meals during distance learning

As Sand Springs secondary schools move to distance learning, the district announced it will continue to provide free meals for students.

Each weekday until school resumes in-person Nov. 30, students, parents or guardians can pick up meals at Clyde Boyd Middle School. A free breakfast and lunch will be available from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Pre-orders will not be accepted. Meals will be served curbside and will be available at the back of the school by the prefab buildings in the corner on the west side.

The Sand Springs Virtual Academy and Page Academy will continue meal service as normal.

All meals are free at all school sites until the end of the academic year whether Sand Springs schools are distance learning, virtual, blended or in person. Meals can be picked up at every school site, with the exception of Charles Page High School, free for all children 18 years or younger in the area, even if a child does not currently attend SSPS.