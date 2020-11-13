Sand Springs Public Schools continues to offer free meals during distance learning

As Sand Springs secondary schools move to distance learning, the district announced it will continue to provide free meals for students.
Each weekday until school resumes in-person Nov. 30, students, parents or guardians can pick up meals at Clyde Boyd Middle School. A free breakfast and lunch will be available from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Pre-orders will not be accepted. Meals will be served curbside and will be available at the back of the school by the prefab buildings in the corner on the west side.
The Sand Springs Virtual Academy and Page Academy will continue meal service as normal.
All meals are free at all school sites until the end of the academic year whether Sand Springs schools are distance learning, virtual, blended or in person. Meals can be picked up at every school site, with the exception of Charles Page High School, free for all children 18 years or younger in the area, even if a child does not currently attend SSPS.
Those interested in the meal program will need to register their child or student online at sandites.org and fill out a meal order form at the school they would like to pick up meals from. The order forms tell the times of service for each site and location at the site to get the meals. Order forms should be filled out by 9 a.m. on the desired day to pick up meals so the child nutrition staff has adequate time to prepare enough meals. Pick up times at other schools may vary.
In order to register a child for the free meal program, please visit: https://bit.ly/2K75b1V.
In order to register for pick up at other school sites besides CBMS and learn of pickup times, please visit: https://bit.ly/2Up0qCL.
For questions or additional questions, please contact the SSPS Child Nutrition Department at 918-246-1430.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!