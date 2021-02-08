 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sand Springs Public Schools closed Monday; road conditions cited

Sand Springs Public Schools closed Monday; road conditions cited

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

All Sand Springs Public Schools sites are closed today due to hazardous road conditions, Superintendent Sherry Durkee says.

news@sandspringsleader.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News