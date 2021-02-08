Sand Springs Public Schools closed Monday; road conditions cited

All Sand Springs Public Schools sites are closed today due to hazardous road conditions, Superintendent Sherry Durkee says.
Services for Staci Smith and River and Piper Ross are at 2 p.m. Monday at Broadway Baptist Church in Sand Springs.
The Staci’s Solace Memorial Fund and Foundation will help with funeral expenses for Staci Smith and her two young daughters.
Staci Smith, 41, was found dead Saturday afternoon at the residence she shared with Phillip Ross, 31, and their two young daughters, River 4, and Piper, 2, in the Sunburst Estates Mobile Home Park in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
The double murder-suicide on Tuesday is the second such case in Sand Springs in little more than a week.
Icy road conditions are delaying the opening of city offices until 10 a.m., and road crews are sanding the river bridge.
Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner described the scene where Phillip Ross killed Staci Smith and their daughters, River Ross, 4, and Piper Ross, 2, as "gruesome."
Scammers may target vulnerable individuals through robocalls, email or text, fake websites and even phony checks, officials say.
