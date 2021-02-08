Sand Springs Public Schools closed; hazardous road conditions cited

All Sand Springs Public Schools sites are closed today due to hazardous road conditions, Superintendent Sherry Durkee says.
Services for Staci Smith and River and Piper Ross are at 2 p.m. Monday at Broadway Baptist Church in Sand Springs.
Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner described the scene where Phillip Ross killed Staci Smith and their daughters, River Ross, 4, and Piper Ross, 2, as "gruesome."
Staci Smith, 41, was found dead Saturday afternoon at the residence she shared with Phillip Ross, 31, and their two young daughters, River 4, and Piper, 2, in the Sunburst Estates Mobile Home Park in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
The Staci’s Solace Memorial Fund and Foundation will help with funeral expenses for Staci Smith and her two young daughters.
Few things are more reassuring and comforting than quilts, but sometimes they are even enlightening.
The contest is open to ninth- through 12th-grade students attending public high schools in Tulsa County.
Nicholas McCarty of Sand Springs was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint in the death of Keli Gilbert.
The right lane of eastbound U.S. 412 and the eastbound entrance ramp from 49th West Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
