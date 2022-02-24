 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sand Springs Public Schools cancels Friday classes
Sandites will get a third snow day this week, with classes canceled for Friday, the district announced Thursday afternoon.

This will be a traditional snow day, not a distance-learning day.

After-school programs, extracurricular activities and athletics are included in the closures.

