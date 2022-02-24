Sand Springs Public Schools cancels Friday classes

Sandites will get a third snow day this week, with classes canceled for Friday, the district announced Thursday afternoon.
This will be a traditional snow day, not a distance-learning day.
After-school programs, extracurricular activities and athletics are included in the closures.
