Sand Springs Public Schools canceled for Wednesday
Sand Springs Public Schools will be closed Wednesday because of predicted inclement weather, the school district announced late Tuesday.

This will be a traditional snow day, not a distance learning day.

The closure includes after-school programs, extracurricular activities and athletics.

news@sandspringsleader.com

