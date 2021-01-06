Sand Springs Public Schools approves 2020-21 budget

The Sand Springs Public Schools board of education officially approved its 2020-21 fiscal year budget on Monday, Jan. 4 during its monthly meeting.
Despite economic hardships for public schools nationwide, and more anticipated with state revenue sources beginning to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, SSPS Chief Financial Officer Greg Morris announced the district had once again increased its prior year general fund balance.
The district announced a prior year general fund balance of $6,829,160.34 for 2020-21, a more than $450,000 increase over the 2019-20 balance ($6,371,795.57) and almost $900,000 bump from the 2018-19 total of $5,930,925.04.
The increased stockpile comes in spite of a stagnant total received through foundation and salary incentive aid, the district’s largest single general fund revenue source from the state. SSPS received $18,198,930 through the state in during the 2018-19 fiscal year, but $16,457,379 this year, a $1,741,551 decrease in funds.
“Supt. (Sherry) Durkee and I have worked together and made sure when we were doing well that we didn’t just go out and spend so we could that money in lean times,” Morris said.
In other business, the board recognized Webco Industries for their partnership with the district. Webco has donated more than $140,000 for STEM education for the past four years. Durkee and board president Whitney Wagers presented Shelly Shoemaker, Webco’s Talent Systems Manager, with an award of recognition.
Durkee also honored each of the five board members during the meeting in accordance with School Board Recognition Month in Oklahoma. Wagers, Vice President Mike Mullins, Deputy Clerk Rusty Gunn and board members Bo Naugle and Jackie Wagnon were each recognized with a framed certificate and a goodie bag.