Sand Springs Public Schools approves 2020-21 budget

The Sand Springs Public Schools board of education officially approved its 2020-21 fiscal year budget on Monday, Jan. 4 during its monthly meeting.

Despite economic hardships for public schools nationwide, and more anticipated with state revenue sources beginning to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, SSPS Chief Financial Officer Greg Morris announced the district had once again increased its prior year general fund balance.

The district announced a prior year general fund balance of $6,829,160.34 for 2020-21, a more than $450,000 increase over the 2019-20 balance ($6,371,795.57) and almost $900,000 bump from the 2018-19 total of $5,930,925.04.

The increased stockpile comes in spite of a stagnant total received through foundation and salary incentive aid, the district’s largest single general fund revenue source from the state. SSPS received $18,198,930 through the state in during the 2018-19 fiscal year, but $16,457,379 this year, a $1,741,551 decrease in funds.

“Supt. (Sherry) Durkee and I have worked together and made sure when we were doing well that we didn’t just go out and spend so we could that money in lean times,” Morris said.