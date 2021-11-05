Sand Springs Public Schools announces Site Teacher of the Year honorees

Sand Springs Public Schools on Friday announced the recipients of its Site Teacher of the Year honors.
One educator from each of the district’s school sites was chosen by a committee from the school district.
“These teachers are recognized for their innovative teaching ability as well as instilling the value of an education with our students,” Superintendent Sherry Durkee said.
“These teachers exemplify what it means to be a Sandite,” said Shawn Beard, Sand Springs Public Schools’ assistant superintendent of teaching and learning. “Every day, they challenge minds, inspire hearts and empower a community of learners.
“Not only are they providing excellent education, but they are also shaping the lives of their students in deep, meaningful ways,” Beard said. “We are truly grateful to have them in our district.”
Honored as Site Teachers of the Year are: Julie Waggoner, Early Childhood Education Center; Jerie Carter, Angus Valley Elementary School; Pamela Eubanks, Pratt Elementary School; Tera Elledge, Limestone Technology Academy; Megan Sowers, Garfield STEAM Academy; Jennifer Ennis, Northwoods Fine Arts Academy; Sandy Gilstrap, Sixth Grade Center; Amie Boatwright, Clyde Boyd Middle School; Becky Painter, Charles Page Freshman Academy; Christy Bouchard, Charles Page High School; Caysie Yeatman, Sand Springs Virtual Academy; and Jill Sandberg, Tulsa Boys Home.
Five of the site teacher honorees will be named finalists for the Sand Springs Teacher of the Year award.
The district will select the finalists in January and will announce the districtwide Teacher of the Year in February.
“Congratulations to these outstanding educators,” Beard said. “Thank you for your dedication and service. We are proud to call you Sandites.”