Sand Springs Public Schools announces five finalist for 2020-21 Teacher of the Year

Sand Springs Public Schools announced its five finalists for the district’s 2020-21 Teacher of the Year award.
Clyde Boyd Middle School’s Rebecca Davis, Barbie Jackson of Limestone Technology Academy, Charles Page High School’s Dustin Morrow, Jennifer Smith of Northwoods Fine Arts Academy and CBMS 6th Grade Center’s Robyn Wright have been selected as this year’s finalists.
SSPS is scheduled to announce its Teacher of the Year on Feb. 17.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Shawn Hein
Staff Writer
I'm the Sand Springs Leader staff writer. Phone: 918-581-8315
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today