Sand Springs Public Schools announces five finalist for 2020-21 Teacher of the Year

Rebecca Davis, Barbie Jackson, Dustin Morrow, Jennifer Smith and Robyn Wright have been selected as the five finalists for the Sand Springs 2020-21 Teacher of the Year award.

 Shawn Hein

Sand Springs Public Schools announced its five finalists for the district’s 2020-21 Teacher of the Year award.

Clyde Boyd Middle School’s Rebecca Davis, Barbie Jackson of Limestone Technology Academy, Charles Page High School’s Dustin Morrow, Jennifer Smith of Northwoods Fine Arts Academy and CBMS 6th Grade Center’s Robyn Wright have been selected as this year’s finalists.

SSPS is scheduled to announce its Teacher of the Year on Feb. 17.

