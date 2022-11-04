Sand Springs Public Schools announces 12 Site Teachers of the Year

Sand Springs Public Schools on Friday announced the recipients of its Site Teacher of the Year honors.

One educator from each of the district’s school sites was chosen by a committee from the school district.

The honorees are:

· Madison Orme, Early Childhood Education Center

· Reanna Barr, Angus Valley Elementary School

· Stephenie Sivadon, Limestone Technology Academy

· Melissa Nelson, Pratt Elementary School

· Taylor Grippando, Northwoods Fine Arts Academy

· Amber Alexander, Garfield STEAM Academy

· Kay Jackson, Sixth Grade Center

· Katy Edmonson, Clyde Boyd Middle School

· Kaitlyn Knowlton, Charles Page Freshman Academy

· Jessica Sprague, Charles Page High School

· Caysie Yeatman, Sand Springs Virtual Academy

· Neely Horn, Tulsa Boys Home

The school district said the 12 educators were selected for their creative and imaginative teaching, as well as their ability to inspire the value of learning in students of all backgrounds and abilities.

Through their work, they exemplify the Sandite mission to challenge minds, inspire hearts, and empower a community of learners, the district said in a news release.

Five teachers from this list will move on as finalists for the Sand Springs Teacher of the Year award. The finalists will be selected in January, and the districtwide winner will be announced in February.