Sand Springs Public School district approves anti-cybersecurity attack measures

Sand Springs Public Schools took a step in helping protect the district against the growing threat of cybersecurity attacks during Monday’s monthly board meeting.

The board unanimously approved two measures, a data center refresh and disaster recovery module.

“Once we get these orders place and filled and installed, we are as secure as I can make us in a cyberattack event,” said SSPS Director of Technology Tina Moses.

According to Moses, the data center refresh is a contract to renew and replace the hardware and software in the data core. Moses said the typical data core life span lasts for 4-6 years and estimated the district’s last refresh took place 7-8 years ago.

The district-wide data center refresh will cost just under $100,000

“This keeps us up and running and happy,” Moses said. “We can try to stretch it. We were past end-of-life.”