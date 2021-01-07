 Skip to main content
Sand Springs Public School district approves anti-cybersecurity attack measures

Sand Springs Public Schools unanimously approved two anti-cybersecurity attack measures on Monday, Jan. 4 during its monthly board meeting.

 JENNY KANE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sand Springs Public Schools took a step in helping protect the district against the growing threat of cybersecurity attacks during Monday’s monthly board meeting.

The board unanimously approved two measures, a data center refresh and disaster recovery module.

“Once we get these orders place and filled and installed, we are as secure as I can make us in a cyberattack event,” said SSPS Director of Technology Tina Moses.

According to Moses, the data center refresh is a contract to renew and replace the hardware and software in the data core. Moses said the typical data core life span lasts for 4-6 years and estimated the district’s last refresh took place 7-8 years ago.

The district-wide data center refresh will cost just under $100,000

“This keeps us up and running and happy,” Moses said. “We can try to stretch it. We were past end-of-life.”

The disaster recovery module decreases the district’s vulnerability to ransom threats from hackers. Should the district data be subject to hackers, the disaster recovery module allows SSPS to lose no more than a day’s worth of data. The module also allows the district to back up the data and enables them to analyze how the attack took place and what can be done in the future to prevent a similar attack.

The new disaster recovery module will run the district $51,000, a significantly smaller price tag than paying out ransoms to hackers, which Moses noted can run six and even seven figures.

