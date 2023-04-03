Sand Springs Early Childhood Education Center prekindergarten teacher Whitney Sanders was recognized last week as a finalist for the inaugural Cherokee Nation Teacher of the Year honor.

Darlene Littledeer of Grand View Public School in Cherokee County was named the tribe’s Teacher of the Year during the ceremony March 28 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa in Catoosa.

Sanders, who was Sand Springs Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year in 2019-20, was among 12 additional Cherokee teachers from across eastern Oklahoma to be recognized as finalists.

She was nominated for the honor by the district’s Indian Education director, Susanne Sanders, who is no relation.

Susanne Sanders wrote in her nomination letter about Whitney Sanders having produced a Native American Heritage Resource Guide for educators and having created a “mini-museum” at the ECEC for students to tour during Native American Heritage Month.

Being named a finalist for the honor “was a fun surprise,” Whitney Sanders said. “I had no idea that Susanne had nominated me until I got an email from (Superintendent Sherry) Durkee that said, ‘Congratulations! You’ve been named a finalist for Cherokee Nation Teacher of the Year!’

“I said, ‘That’s not right. I didn’t enter to win this.’”

Sanders asked several people if they had nominated her before Susanne Sanders eventually confessed.

Each of the 12 finalists received a slightly different award based on a word representing one of 12 Cherokee principles.

Sanders, who is in her 11th year in education and her eighth with Sand Springs Public Schools, was cited for exemplifying the attribute of strength in the classroom. She said “strong” is definitely a quality she aspires to.

“Just this week I have had two instances where people have asked me to be their voice because I don’t shy away from uncomfortable conversations or what might be described as conflict,” she said. “They kind of come to me to address things, whether that be with a school leader or a co-worker.

“I really try to show strength and leadership in fighting for education issues at all levels,” including at school board meetings and before the state Legislature.

That’s not always an easy thing to do at a time when many educators feel like they’re often under fire.

“I think it’s important to be able to say, ‘Hey, here are all the positive things that public education is doing,’” Sanders said.

The Cherokee Teacher of the Year finalist honor comes with a $500 cash prize, but don’t expect to see Sanders booking a vacation with it. Even though the money is hers to spend as she wishes, in a roundabout way, it will be going right back into her classroom.

Sanders is working toward a Spanish language certificate at Tulsa Community College. She said she made the decision to seek the additional certification after four native Spanish speakers joined her class. One is bilingual, but the others speak no English at all.

Sanders has been practicing her Spanish for the past year with Duolingo, a free app on her phone, and then last summer, she spent a week in Mexico City living with a host family while practicing her language skills and learning about Mexican history and culture, thanks to a grant she received.

But she came home saying, “OK, I still need more. I’m not there yet. I need to do more to better serve them.”

That’s where the TCC certification came in. Sanders registered for the program and then applied for student loans to cover the costs.

Last Monday, one day before the Cherokee Nation awards were presented, she learned that her first semester’s tuition didn’t qualify for student loan coverage because she took only three credit hours — even though it would have been impossible for her to take an additional Spanish class while taking the introductory course.

The cost to her would be $479 — $21 less than the $500 award she received the next day.

So that prize money “is going straight to my bursar’s account,” she said. “But I might also get a pedicure.”

Durkee called Sanders “one of a kind.”

“She is strong yet compassionate. She teaches our youngest students with intentional determination, making sure every unique need is met,” she said. “I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor. I am proud to call Ms. Sanders my colleague.”

Besides Sanders, the additional honorees who were recognized as Teacher of the Year finalists for displaying traditional Cherokee cultural values in the classroom were Meshelle Barnhart of Owasso, LeAnn Rogers of Colcord, Carolyn Robbins of Peggs, Shelly Beck of Warner, Joy Tatum of Woodall, Lyndsey Keener of Locust Grove, Krysten James of Cave Springs, Annie Kimble of Maryetta (Stilwell), Angela Gleason of Belfonte, Charlotte Trotter of Vian and Jimmy Lee Moody of Adair.

The Cherokee Nation’s inaugural Teacher of the Year recognition was part of the tribe’s first in-person distribution event since 2020. Cherokee leaders gave away $7.8 million in car tag revenue to public school districts and charter schools from across eastern Oklahoma.

“We know there’s a great deal of opportunity in public education to improve,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “But we know we can’t hope to seize those opportunities if we don’t fund public education. When it comes to an entity, … who are the champions for public education? Who are the champions for your teachers, investing in this state? It is the Cherokee Nation every single day of the year.”

The tribe allocates 38% of its car tag revenue directly to public education and since 2002 has distributed more than $84 million to public education through the sale of tribal vehicle tags.

School districts and charter schools that are at least partially in a county that falls within the Cherokee Nation reservation receive money based on the number of Cherokee students enrolled, but school administrators can use those funds however they see fit.

School districts and charter schools in Tulsa County received a combined $1.77 million, more than any other county within the tribe’s reservation.

Tulsa World Staff Writer Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton contributed to this story.