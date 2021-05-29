Sand Springs pre-K teacher Addy Lambert among 20 Under 2 Novice Teaching Awards honorees

One field trip that Lambert had in mind was a visit to a farm. A sorority sister from college had lamented to her that young children don’t get much agriculture education in the classroom.

But with a farm trip not possible and Easter coming up, Lambert decided instead to hatch some chickens in her classroom.

“We incubated the eggs for 21 days,” she said. “Each day, we checked (with a microscope) to see how much the chicks were growing inside the eggs.”

Ten chicks hatched, and they stayed in the classroom for a week afterward before going to a farm.

“The kids were so disappointed that we couldn’t keep them longer,” she said.

Speaking up for her students is something Lambert said teaching during a pandemic has taught her.

“I think it made me more committed because it made me advocate for my students more,” she said.

“Distance learning is hard, and most of my students don’t have technology at home. So I have to advocate more. It made me more involved.”

Even so, she said, her students have come through it all OK.