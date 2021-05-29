Sand Springs pre-K teacher Addy Lambert among 20 Under 2 Novice Teaching Awards honorees

Addison “Addy” Lambert’s first year as a teacher was understandably filled with some self-doubt, a lot of questions and some ideas that were great on paper but didn’t translate well to real life.
And then there was a global pandemic.
“It’s honestly been a very crazy year,” said Lambert, who just completed her first year as a pre-K teacher at the Sand Springs Early Childhood Education Center. “I think they’re teaching me more lessons than I’m teaching them right now.”
But Lambert must be doing something right. Her efforts in the classroom have landed her among the honorees of the third-annual 20 Under 2 Novice Teaching Awards, a list of promising new Oklahoma teachers put together by the Teaching & Leading Initiative of Oklahoma.
One of Lambert’s colleagues nominated her for the honor, saying that one of Lambert’s strengths is her ability to reflect on her practice and learn from veteran teachers.
“Unlike a lot of first-year teachers, Mrs. Lambert isn’t afraid to ask for advice and tips,” the nominator wrote.
The 20 honorees, who have taught only one or two years, were chosen through a multistage selection process based on outstanding classroom culture, fostering academic success, and their commitment to Oklahoma students and communities.
For Lambert, taking cues from veteran educators comes naturally: Her mother, Terri Lee, is the principal at Limestone Technology Academy, and her father, Jason Lee, taught history at the old alternative school and the old Central Elementary School.
“I’m a fourth-generation teacher,” she said.
Being a Sandite comes pretty naturally, too: Lambert graduated from Charles Page in 2016.
She went on to get her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Oklahoma State University a year ago, although she admits that being a teacher wasn’t always her first choice.
“I was going to do something in business,” she said. “But I definitely wasn’t the best student ever, so I just changed my degree randomly at one point to see how I liked it, and I’ve just stayed with early childhood education ever since.”
And despite the challenges of her first year as a teacher — both the usual ones and the pandemic ones — Lambert says she’s looking forward to next year.
“I’m looking forward to more choices — to doing more things that we’re not able to do,” she said, citing field trips as an example of something not allowed under COVID-19 protocols. “I’m looking forward to adding on to what I’m doing and going even bigger.”
One field trip that Lambert had in mind was a visit to a farm. A sorority sister from college had lamented to her that young children don’t get much agriculture education in the classroom.
But with a farm trip not possible and Easter coming up, Lambert decided instead to hatch some chickens in her classroom.
“We incubated the eggs for 21 days,” she said. “Each day, we checked (with a microscope) to see how much the chicks were growing inside the eggs.”
Ten chicks hatched, and they stayed in the classroom for a week afterward before going to a farm.
“The kids were so disappointed that we couldn’t keep them longer,” she said.
Speaking up for her students is something Lambert said teaching during a pandemic has taught her.
“I think it made me more committed because it made me advocate for my students more,” she said.
“Distance learning is hard, and most of my students don’t have technology at home. So I have to advocate more. It made me more involved.”
Even so, she said, her students have come through it all OK.
“They’ve done pretty well,” she said. “The only thing that was a little tough on them was when the pipes burst and we were gone for five weeks.”
Meeting that kind of challenge is exactly what the 20 Under 2 Novice Teaching Awards are aimed at recognizing.
The Teaching & Leading Initiative of Oklahoma noted in a news release that Oklahoma educators have grappled in recent years with limited resources, large class sizes and low pay, just to name a few challenges, all of which predate the pandemic and distance learning.
The group is concerned about the effect of those challenges on newer teachers, noting that after five years, only about half of new teachers remain in the classroom.
For Lambert, the organization’s honor is gratifying because it affirms that she’s on the right track.
“The thing that means the most to me is that I was nominated from a colleague,” she said.
T.D. Williamson and Magic City Books in Tulsa are sponsors of the award, and honorees will receive $250 gift cards to Magic City Books to build their classroom libraries, among other prizes.
“I definitely want to get more books,” Lambert said. “That’s one of the things I’m most excited for.”
She already has a couple of specific titles in mind, too, such as “Pink is for Boys” and “Julian is a Mermaid.”
“I want to get a lot of diversity books,” she said, “because they ask a lot of questions at this age.”