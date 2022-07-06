 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sand Springs police urge residents to stay cool

  • 0

With the forecast this week calling for heat index temperatures to be well above 100 degrees, the Sand Springs Police Department is encouraging residents to take precautions to stay cool and avoid becoming overheated.

People who do not have adequate cooling in their homes are being urged to find a place that has air conditioning during the hottest part of the day.

Authorities suggested that in Sand Springs, some good places to go are:

Charles Page Library, 551 E. Fourth St., 918-549-7521

Pratt Library, 3219 S. 113th W, Ave., 918-549-7638

Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road, 918-246-2561

The splash pads at Case Community Park and Pratt Civitan Park, 213 W. 44th St., are other fun ways to beat the heat.

People who see someone exhibiting signs of heat-related illness are urged to call 911 to get immediate medical assistance.

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert