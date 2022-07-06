Sand Springs police urge residents to stay cool

With the forecast this week calling for heat index temperatures to be well above 100 degrees, the Sand Springs Police Department is encouraging residents to take precautions to stay cool and avoid becoming overheated.

People who do not have adequate cooling in their homes are being urged to find a place that has air conditioning during the hottest part of the day.

Authorities suggested that in Sand Springs, some good places to go are:

Charles Page Library, 551 E. Fourth St., 918-549-7521

Pratt Library, 3219 S. 113th W, Ave., 918-549-7638

Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road, 918-246-2561

The splash pads at Case Community Park and Pratt Civitan Park, 213 W. 44th St., are other fun ways to beat the heat.

People who see someone exhibiting signs of heat-related illness are urged to call 911 to get immediate medical assistance.