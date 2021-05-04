Sand Springs police seek help identifying woman struck by four vehicles

Sand Springs police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who was struck by four vehicles on a local highway Sunday night.

Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said the woman, who was dead when officers arrived, is white with dark hair that is slightly longer than shoulder-length.

He said the woman was in the westbound lanes of U.S. 412 just west of Wilson Avenue a little before 9 p.m. Sunday when she was struck head-on by first one car and then by three additional vehicles.

None of the drivers is under investigation at this time for any improper actions, Enzbrenner said.

He added that detectives are still investigating how the woman came to be on the highway.

Enzbrenner said the Police Department is working with the state Medical Examiner’s Office to try to determine her identity.