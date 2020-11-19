Sand Springs police release names involved in fatal motor vehicle collision

The Sand Springs Police Department has released the names of the two individuals who lost their lives in a motor vehicle collision Wednesday.

Mitchell Raymond Overton, 21, of Tulsa and Kennedy Alexis Behm, 20, of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania both died in the accident. At approximately 5:15 p.m., Overton and Behm were on a motorcycle that was eastbound on 41st Street when a two-door sedan was making a left-hand turn from Teal Ridge Drive onto 41st Street to proceed westbound. The motorcycle struck the car and caught fire.

Both riders were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, Ernest William Steagall Jr., 56, of Tulsa was transported by EMSA to a local hospital for evaluation. The incident is still under investigation by the Sand Springs Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team, according to Police Chief Mike Carter.

