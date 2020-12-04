Sand Springs police officer is a little boy's hero

In Bryson’s eyes, Davis is a hero, and heroes are just ordinary people influencing others.

“A hero is someone who does the right thing to help others no matter what consequences result. Anyone can be a hero because being a hero comes from the heart. It can take a small action of kindness to be someone’s hero that day, it doesn’t have to be a huge act to become someone else’s hero that day,” Davis said.

The Sand Springs Police Department has been a longtime partner for the criminal justice program and has hired three graduates in recent years.

“Ms. Davis was committed and never wavered from her goal of becoming a law enforcement officer. We are proud of Officer Davis and continue to receive such positive feedback about her since she became a Sand Springs Police Officer,” RSU Associate Professor Dr. Diana Clayton said.

Although it’s been a tough year for the men and women in blue, police officers make the choice every day to suit up and serve.