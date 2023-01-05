Sand Springs police investigating death of teenager

As relatives and friends celebrate the life of Charles Page High School graduate Matthew Smith, police are continuing to investigate his death.

Smith, 18, died from a gunshot to the head just before 10:30 p.m. Dec. 28 while sitting in a vehicle at the Sunburst Estates Mobile Home Park, where police said he had gone to visit a friend.

Deputy Chief Todd Enzbrenner said police believe that the fatal shot was self-inflicted.

He said authorities are not ready to say whether the action was intentional or accidental but that “we do not have a suspect, and we are not looking for anybody” in connection with the shooting.

Enzbrenner said the friend Smith was visiting witnessed the fatal shot. He said officers have interviewed the friend and plan to do so again but that they don’t consider the friend a suspect.

Smith had no prior involvement with police, Enzbrenner said.

“By all accounts, from everyone we’ve talked to, this was a sweet boy,” he said.

Enzbrenner said authorities are waiting on a report from the state Medical Examiner’s Office and are hoping to talk more with family members to try to discern what might have led to the tragedy.

A funeral service for Smith is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Bethany Holiness Church under the direction of Green Hill Funeral Home in Sapulpa.

According to an obituary on the funeral home’s website, Smith was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, but raised in the Sand Springs and Sapulpa areas and primarily attended Sand Springs schools.

Smith played on the Charles Page High School football team beginning in the 10th grade. The obituary says he loved playing football but was equally proud to cheer on his teammates from the sidelines.

Smith graduated from Charles Page last May. His obituary says he was planning to pursue his dream of becoming an architectural engineer by attending the University of Oklahoma.

Smith worked at QuikTrip, a job he loved, according to his obituary.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help Smith’s family with the unexpected funeral expenses. It can be found at bit.ly/MatthewSmithFund.