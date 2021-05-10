Sand Springs police identify woman hit, killed by four vehicles

Sand Springs police have identified a woman who was struck by four vehicles on a local highway May 2 as Mary D. Brazeal, 25, of Sapulpa.

Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said last week that Brazeal was in the westbound lanes of U.S. 412 just west of Wilson Avenue a little before 9 p.m. that Sunday when she was struck by first one car and then by three additional vehicles.

Enzbrenner said Monday that Brazeal was identified last week by the state Medical Examiner’s Office through fingerprints.

He said police have no idea how Brazeal came to be on the highway.

None of the drivers who struck Brazeal was under investigation for any improper actions, Enzbrenner said last week.