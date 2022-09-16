Sand Springs police identify victims of triple-fatality crash

SAND SPRINGS — Sand Springs police on Friday morning identified the Charles Page High School students who were involved in a traffic accident a day earlier that killed three of them and hospitalized the other two.

Ethan Gibson, 17; Cyra Saner, 16; and Kylee Weaver, 16, were killed in the crash around 12:15 p.m. Thursday, police said in a news release.

Police have not identified who was driving the vehicle or whether any of the five occupants were wearing seat belts. The conditions of the two 16-year-olds who were hospitalized was not reported by police Friday.

The car crashed on Park Road near Colony Circle just south of Sand Springs Lake, Deputy Police Chief Todd Enzbrenner said. He said the car was speeding east on Park when it failed to negotiate a curve to the southeast and went off the northeast side of the road.

Sand Springs Public Schools released a statement Thursday afternoon in which Superintendent Sherry Durkee wrote:

“Today our community has suffered a devastating loss. It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of three Charles Page High School students who lost their lives in a traffic accident on the afternoon of Thursday September 15. Two CPHS students who were also involved in the accident are currently hospitalized.

“Words cannot express the profound grief and heartbreak felt in our district. Our deepest sympathies go to the families and loved ones of those involved.”

The statement says additional counseling services were being made are available at the high school and throughout the school district.

Juniors and seniors at Charles Page are allowed to leave campus for lunch, but a number of students also leave campus and return as part of attendance at concurrent classes at Tulsa Tech and Tulsa Community College.

Enzbrenner said his “best educated guess” was that the students were on their way to lunch. The lunch period reportedly began about 10 minutes before the crash.

This is not the first time this calendar year that multiple high school students were killed in a crash during the lunch hour in Oklahoma.

Six teenage girls on their lunch break from Tishomingo High School were killed March 22 when a tractor-trailer rig hauling gravel collided with the students’ car, authorities reported.

That crash occurred about a mile from the high school in Tishomingo, a rural city of about 3,000 people about 170 miles south of Tulsa.

Killed were the 16-year-old driver as well as three 15-year-old and two 17-year-old passengers, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Only the driver and front-seat passenger were wearing seat belts when the four-seat 2015 Chevrolet Spark and the truck collided at an intersection, according to the Highway Patrol.

