Sand Springs police have new way to urge motorists to slow their roll

Whether James Dean, Greased Lightning and the T-Birds or Fast & Furious is more your speed, fast cars probably played a role in the culture of your youth.

Sand Springs Police Chief John Mars gets it. He was young once.

“That’s part of the fabric of our culture,” he said. “It’s what we do.”

But folks also mature, get jobs, move into quiet neighborhoods — and stop thinking that revving engines and muscle cars peeling out are neat, far out or awesome.

And that’s who an older and wiser Mars primarily represents as the head peacekeeper in the city.

Still, the statutes didn’t offer law enforcement officers many options for how to deal with these scofflaws, who typically aren’t committing serious crimes.

“Law enforcement in the state usually relied on reckless driving charges,” Mars said, but “those are heavy, heavy, heavy points” to put on someone’s driver’s license.

So what often happened was a simple conversation between officer and motorist.

“We don’t write a ticket on every stop we make,” Mars said. “Especially with these, a lot of times we can just explain the risk, and that usually does it.”

Then about two years ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic started driving people into their homes and the roads became less and less traveled, some motorists noticed something else: “Hey — we’ve got a racetrack,” Mars said.

“And then automobile clubs or groups started meeting at our parks. They were just having a little fun, but it was wreaking havoc on our citizens,” he said, pointing to the noise and disruption from honking, vehicles peeling out, drivers racing their engines and so forth.

“We knew we had to address it,” Mars said. “We knew we needed to be fair, but we knew we needed to get it under control.”

It was also during that time that officers were working two cases where the drivers had been peeling out, and the officers were completing the necessary investigation to substantiate the charge of reckless driving.

What they discovered was that the violation wasn’t sufficient for the charge.

“If that’s the only evidence you have, you don’t have a good charge,” even if the behavior “puts lives at risk and affects quality-of-life standards in our community,” Mars said.

Mars, with the help of his officers, found a solution.

A new section added to the city's ordinances, approved unanimously by the City Council in late January, establishes the offense of disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle.

The new language in Section 10.08.014 allows law enforcement greater flexibility to deal with driving situations that may not rise to the level of reckless driving but which still require some regulation, Mars told councilors.

The chief said recently that “with summer coming up and things getting a little faster,” now is an ideal time to get the word out about the amended ordinance and its enforcement.

“The young people coming out every once in a while acting out will be the primary focus,” Mars said, quickly adding that “most of the youth in our community are respectful, law-abiding kids.”

“But these large groups is where you get backed into a corner,” he said. “You get some larger groups together — maybe they don’t come from inside our community — they don’t receive us so well, so it’s good to have something in our toolbox.”

The preset municipal fine for conviction of disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle is $171, but Mars noted that municipal judges have great discretion regarding sentencing.

“The judge may assess a fine, may assess community service” or something else, he said.

Mars is glad his officers now have options, too.

"I just really think it was something that was needed due to changes in state statutes that the ordinances didn’t cover,” he said. “We try to do it for the betterment of our community, and we try to keep our community involved in the decision-making.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.