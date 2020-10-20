Sand Springs Police Department will be drop-off location for Saturday's Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Sand Springs Police Department will participate as a drop-off location for Saturday’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs can be dropped off for free to be properly and safely disposed of at the SSPD, located 602 W. Morrow Rd., from 10 a.m.—2p.m. in a drive-thru event. Syringes, inhalers or liquids will not be accepted.

Due to COVID-19, staff will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

According to the Oklahoma Adult Prescription Drug Survey, a little over 1 in 6 students who used prescription drugs to get high said they got the drugs from their family medicine cabinet while only 32% of Tulsa County adults keep their prescription drugs locked in a secure cabinet (2020). Regarding this pressing issue, Graham Brannin, Executive Director of the M.e.t, said, “Old prescription medications are a danger, especially for children and teens. They must be disposed of properly to protect human health and the environment.” Since over 3 in 4 Tulsa County adults do not dispose of unused prescriptions properly (Oklahoma Adult Prescription Drug Survey 2020), Graham believes, “This drug take back event is one easy solution to this problem.”

SSPD is one of several entities who have partnered in Saturday’s event along with The State of Oklahoma, Tulsa Health Department, Coalition Against Prescription and Substance Abuse of Tulsa, City of Tulsa, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs OBNDD, The Metropolitan Environmental Trust, Reasor’s, Tulsa County, Think Smart OK, AmeriCorps RSVP, the U.S. Department of Justice – Drug Enforcement Administration, AAA and OSU – Tulsa County Extension.

