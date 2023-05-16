The Sand Springs Police Department has been recognized for excellence in policy management and training in 2022.

The recognition comes from Lexipol, the nation’s leading provider of policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants.

The Lexipol Connect program tracks agency performance on five metrics proven to measure success in policy management.

This is the third consecutive year the Sand Springs Police Department achieved Gold recognition for consistent and effective policy dissemination to personnel, timely policy updates as laws change, and officer training on policies.

“Good policies — and regularly training on those policies — is critical and promotes an investment in our staff and our community,” Police Chief John Mars said. “It ensures everyone understands standards for acceptable conduct and performance.”

Excellence in policy and policy training enhances community safety by ensuring consistent, effective response based on national best practices, he said.