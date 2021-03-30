Sand Springs Police Department gets policy, training award

The Sand Springs Police Department has been recognized by the Lexipol Connect program for achieving its Gold level for consistently and effectively disseminating policies to officers, issuing timely policy updates as laws change, and ensuring that officers are trained on policies.

Lexipol is the nation’s leading content, policy and training platform for public safety agencies; the Connect program tracks agencies’ performance on five points to measure success in policy management.

Police Chief John Mars said officers are continually expanding their knowledge and skills through continuing education and training.

“This policy manual provides the cornerstone and is a vital part of our training process,” he said.

Mars said the department’s “excellence in policy and policy training enhances community safety by ensuring consistent, effective response based on national best practices.”

The Sand Springs Police Department had never before received this award, Mars said, adding that Lexipol provides this service to more than 3,500 agencies, and only a small percentage receive this level of recognition.