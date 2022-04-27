Sand Springs Police Department among dropoff sites for drug-collection event

Every day in the United States, 128 people die from overdoses of opioid drugs, including prescription pain relievers, synthetic opioids and heroin, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One of the easiest ways to reduce the misuse of such medications is to dispose of them properly when they are no longer needed or when they have expired.

To that end, the Metropolitan Environmental Trust will hold a Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday.

Unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs can be dropped off at any of the listed locations for free and safe disposal.

The Sand Springs Police Department is among area sponsors of the event and will serve as a dropoff site at its headquarters at 602 W. Morrow Road.

This will be a drive-through event; participants should stay in their vehicles.

Inhalers, liquid medicines and medical marijuana will not be accepted.

Syringes will be accepted only at the Reasor’s store at 71st Street and Sheridan Road in Tulsa. Medical sharps must be in a sealed hard container.

Besides Sand Springs, other dropoff sites are:

TulsaWalgreens, 2323 W. Edison St.

News On 6, 303 N. Boston Ave.

Crime Stoppers at Tulsa Promenade mall (northwest parking lot by JCPenney), 4107 S. Yale Ave.

The MET Recycling Center, 3495 S. Sheridan Road

Elks Lodge, 5335 S. Harvard Ave.

Reasor’s, 3915 S. Peoria Ave.

Reasor’s, 7114 S. Sheridan Road

SuburbsReasor’s, 11116 S. Memorial Drive, Bixby

Reasor’s, 11550 N. 135th East Ave., Owasso

The Oklahoma Adult Prescription Drug Survey recently found that 68% of Tulsa County adults surveyed do not keep their prescription drugs locked in a secure cabinet or box, making them accessible for abuse or misuse.

Old prescription medications can be dangerous and must be disposed of properly to protect health and the environment.

Unintentional drug overdoses and waterway contamination are growing concerns in Oklahoma, and both are consequences of improper medication disposal.

Area sponsors of the Prescription Drug Take Back Day event include the Sand Springs Police Department, Tulsa County, the Tulsa Health Department, the city of Tulsa, the Metropolitan Environmental Trust, Reasor’s and Walgreens.

