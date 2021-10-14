Sand Springs Police Department among 10 area dropoff sites for drug-collection event

The next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is slated for Saturday, Oct. 23.
Unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at one of 10 locations for free and safe disposal.
The Sand Springs Police Department is among area sponsors of the event and will serve as a dropoff site at its headquarters at 602 W. Morrow Road.
This will be a drive-through event; participants should stay in their vehicles. Staff members will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Besides Sand Springs, other dropoff sites are:
Tulsa
• Reasor’s, 3915 S. Peoria Ave.
• Reasor’s, 7114 S. Sheridan Road
• Walgreens, 2323 W. Edison St.
• The MET Recycling Center, 3495 S. Sheridan Road
• Elks Lodge, 5335 S. Harvard Ave.
Bixby
• Reasor’s, 11116 S. Memorial Drive
Broken Arrow
• Broken Arrow Events Park, 21101 E. 101 St.
Tahlequah
• Reasor’s, 2001 S. Muskogee Ave.
• Northeastern Health Systems, 1400 E. Downing St.
Inhalers, liquids and medical marijuana will not be accepted.
Syringes will be accepted only at two locations: The Reasor’s at 71st and Sheridan in Tulsa will accept medical sharps that are in a sealed hard container. The Broken Arrow Events Park site will accept medical sharps that are in a sealed, red sharps container.
Covanta and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control will provide free medication mail-back kits and disposal kits at selected sites.
The prescription-collection event at the Broken Arrow Events Park site will coincide with Trash Bash 2021, which will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Besides medication and sharps, that site also will be collecting tires, electronics, ammunition, cardboard, batteries, plastic grocery bags and food waste. Paper shredding will be done on-site, as well.
According to the Oklahoma Adult Prescription Survey, more than three in four Tulsa County adults fail to dispose of unused prescriptions properly.
Old prescription medications can be dangerous, and proper disposal can protect people’s health and the environment.
Unintentional drug overdose and waterway contamination are growing concerns in Oklahoma, and both are consequences of improper medication disposal.
The last National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in April brought in 420 tons of medication nationally.
Area sponsors of the Prescription Drug Take Back Day event are the Sand Springs Police Department, Tulsa County, the Tulsa Health Department, the city of Tulsa, the Metropolitan Environmental Trust, Reasor’s, Walgreens, OSU-Tulsa County Extension, Safe Kids, the Coalition Against Prescription and Substance Abuse of Tulsa, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Think Smart OK, AmeriCorps RSVP, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control, the State of Oklahoma and the Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration.