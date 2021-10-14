Sand Springs Police Department among 10 area dropoff sites for drug-collection event

• Reasor’s, 2001 S. Muskogee Ave.

• Northeastern Health Systems, 1400 E. Downing St.

Inhalers, liquids and medical marijuana will not be accepted.

Syringes will be accepted only at two locations: The Reasor’s at 71st and Sheridan in Tulsa will accept medical sharps that are in a sealed hard container. The Broken Arrow Events Park site will accept medical sharps that are in a sealed, red sharps container.

Covanta and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control will provide free medication mail-back kits and disposal kits at selected sites.

The prescription-collection event at the Broken Arrow Events Park site will coincide with Trash Bash 2021, which will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Besides medication and sharps, that site also will be collecting tires, electronics, ammunition, cardboard, batteries, plastic grocery bags and food waste. Paper shredding will be done on-site, as well.

According to the Oklahoma Adult Prescription Survey, more than three in four Tulsa County adults fail to dispose of unused prescriptions properly.