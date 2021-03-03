Sand Springs police chief who championed community policing aims to replicate success with community governing

For Police Chief Mike Carter, serving his community has long been more about good ears than gumshoes.
And for Carter, who will trade in his badge for the City Manager’s Office helm on Monday after 28 years on the Sand Springs police force — the past six as its chief — listening to his community will continue to remain a priority.
“We’ve got to bring back some faith in government,” he said. “The people are so inundated and jaded.”
If “listening to the community” seems like a gross oversimplification for how to accomplish that task, you’ll have to forgive Carter for his optimism. He’s had some success with listening.
Last summer, in the wake of the May 25 police killing in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a Black man, as much of the country was embroiled in protests, some of them layered with violence, a couple of Charles Page High School graduates approached city officials about holding a Unity Rally for Black Lives Matter in Sand Springs.
“When I talked to our organizers, we … turned it into a cookout,” Carter said. “The Parks Department provided a sound system so we could hear each other, rather than talking at each other through lines drawn in the sand.”
About 100 people attended the peaceful event June 16 at Case Community Park.
About two weeks earlier, Carter had issued a statement on Facebook regarding Floyd’s killing. He said he had received an email from a resident asking him to reassure the community that the Police Department condemned the Minneapolis officers’ actions.
“We normally do not comment on cases from other agencies, but given the climate in our country today, I think that it is a reasonable request,” Carter wrote.
“Therefore, let me state that we mourn the loss of Mr. George Floyd, condemn the manner in which he lost his life and with unqualified language will state that Black Lives Matter.”
Carter went on to say that this wasn’t a new stance for the Police Department, which had begun a self- audit after a Black teenager was killed in 2015 by police in Ferguson, Missouri. The review ultimately spurred the creation of the Sand Springs department’s first Policing Plan in 2016.
That plan — the fifth renewal of which will take place this year — led to the Police Department’s receiving the Leadership in Community Policing Award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police in 2018.
Today, Carter reflects on the positive outcomes of that tumultuous time last year.
“I think that’s the way we should respond to everything,” he said last week before the monthly City Council meeting. “Whatever the topic, if you go through it with a lens of empathy, you’ll get far greater results.
“Ultimately, it’s about listening to your citizens,” he said. “It really comes down to having a partnership with your community.”
Carter intends to stick with that approach, even as his job title changes.
“One of the hallmarks of the Police Department is community policing,” he said. “We’ve become known for that. I want to translate that to community governing.”
But first, Carter has to finish easing into the job.
He’s been doing that since the City Council announced Dec. 14 that he would succeed interim City Manager Daniel Bradley. City Manager Elizabeth Gray left the post in May after six years to work for the city of Bethany.
Carter and an interim police chief both will be sworn in during a private ceremony on Monday. Carter will be ceremonially sworn in before the City Council on March 22, and the interim police chief will get that treatment at the April 26 council meeting.
“It’s nice to have the luxury of a transition period that most city managers don’t get,” Carter said, although he added that life has been anything but leisurely.
“It’s just been very busy. Obviously, we’ve had a lot happen here lately,” he said, pointing to two multiple murder-suicides 10 days apart in late January and early February, followed by an unprecedented winter storm.
“At the same time, a lot of those events translate into what I will be doing as city manager, as well,” he said.
When not responding to crises, Carter said he has been meeting with city staff to try to understand their needs better.
It might seem unusual for a law enforcement officer to move into a city manager position, but “I think it’s a lot more common than people would think,” he said.
Since the news of his impending job transition has gotten around, other city managers from across the country who also started out in law enforcement have reached out to offer advice and well wishes, Carter said.
“Sometimes you don’t get that perspective from the traditional route (to city management), but you’ve had to pick up those skills along the way,” he said. “In 28 years, you pick up a lot through osmosis.”
If osmosis were a swimming pool, Carter jumped in feet first into the deep end a long time ago. He and his wife, Debbie — who have two children, Zachary, 21, and Emma, 19 — made their home in Sand Springs 27 years ago.
Carter said he thinks it can be beneficial for police officers to live in the community they serve, but “it’s imperative for city managers, and also for the police chief.”
“When someone tells me about something, I need to know what they’re talking about or very quickly be able to go see what they’re talking about,” he said.
“It also helps ensure that I’ll make decisions going forward — and also as I have as the chief of police — decisions that are not only financially good but also from the eye of the citizen.”
The recent multiple murder-suicides have been hard on Citizen Carter and Chief Carter alike, but it is as chief that he cites them as among his greatest challenges.
“Watching the pain of the citizens … the pain of the officers. The second (homicide case), I didn’t have a good feeling about it,” he said. “I made the decision that we could not wait for a SWAT team, that we had to go ahead and make entry.
“These are things that are beyond anybody being able to help in certain ways,” he said.
At the same time, dealing with such tragedies helps officials understand the needs that are there and that there’s still work to be done, Carter said. And that leads into his work as city manager.
“I’ve seen a lot of death and evil things in my career. So I won’t miss that,” he said. “But I also got to see the community come together.
“That’s just another learning experience in my career.”
Carter, who was born and raised in Tulsa and graduated from Will Rogers High School, has had enough learning experiences to fill a newspaper. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Northeastern State University and also is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
He has been honored over the years by the Sand Springs Police Department with its Medal of Valor and two Life-Saving Awards and twice was named Officer of the Year. He also has been recognized as the City Employee of the Year.
In 1995, he served at the scene of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing in Oklahoma City — “it helped me understand humanity and empathy” — and later directed the city of Sand Springs’ operations during the recovery from a devastating ice storm in 2007.
Carter said his best experience as chief has been “just being able to serve in that capacity and fulfill the promises I made to the officers” regarding pay raises, a new facility and modernized equipment.
“But all of my success is really not mine. That is the truth,” he said. “I didn’t get here. Our people got me here.”
One of his personal highlights predates his time as chief. As an officer, “I was in the right place at the right time” when a woman was involved in a traffic collision that ripped open the gas tank on her vehicle.
“I was able, with the help of a bystander, to get her out,” he said. “That was one that meant a lot to me.”
Carter has meaningful goals for the future, too.
“No. 1 is to make the wishes of our elected officials come true,” he said. “We’ve got a wonderful council, and I will put into practice where they want us to go.
“Our job as a city is to support our council.”
Not on Carter’s agenda anytime soon is retirement.
“I think I’ll be here until the city thinks I’ve served my purpose or until I’m at the age that I don’t want to do it anymore.”