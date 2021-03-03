Sand Springs police chief who championed community policing aims to replicate success with community governing

He has been honored over the years by the Sand Springs Police Department with its Medal of Valor and two Life-Saving Awards and twice was named Officer of the Year. He also has been recognized as the City Employee of the Year.

In 1995, he served at the scene of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing in Oklahoma City — “it helped me understand humanity and empathy” — and later directed the city of Sand Springs’ operations during the recovery from a devastating ice storm in 2007.

Carter said his best experience as chief has been “just being able to serve in that capacity and fulfill the promises I made to the officers” regarding pay raises, a new facility and modernized equipment.

“But all of my success is really not mine. That is the truth,” he said. “I didn’t get here. Our people got me here.”

One of his personal highlights predates his time as chief. As an officer, “I was in the right place at the right time” when a woman was involved in a traffic collision that ripped open the gas tank on her vehicle.

“I was able, with the help of a bystander, to get her out,” he said. “That was one that meant a lot to me.”

Carter has meaningful goals for the future, too.