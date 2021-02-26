Sand Springs' Pogue Airport to get $13k in coronavirus relief funds

A new program by the Federal Aviation Administration is set to begin distributing nearly $15.2 million to Oklahoma airports, including the William R. Pogue Airport in Sand Springs.
Supervisor Ken Madison said the Pogue Airport is expecting to receive $13,000 through the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program, part of the federal government’s latest Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act.
Oklahoma will have $15,198,519 to distribute to 77 airports across the state, including four commercial airports and 73 general aviation airports.
An airport may use the funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitizing, janitorial services, combating the spread of pathogens at the airport and debt service payments.
“It’ll help us,” Madison said. “We can use it for operating costs and for the purchase of fuel.
“We had heard that there might be some new funds available, so we were somewhat expecting it,” he said.
The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act was signed into law by former President Trump on December 27, directing nearly $2 billion in funds to be awarded as economic relief to eligible U.S. airports to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The past year brought the Oklahoma Airport System challenges like the industry has never experienced,” Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz said. “As with the first round of relief funds, federal transportation dollars to our airports is appropriate and necessary during these difficult times.
“We know that regional airports connect communities to commerce, and these critical grant funds will continue to allow our communities to sustain the operations at their airports,” he said.
State Director of Aeronautics Grayson Ardies added: “We have spent the better part of a year advocating for our airports during the pandemic, and we are encouraged to see some of this funding coming to Oklahoma.”
Madison said the Pogue Airport also received $30,000 in relief funds in May.
Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport will receive the most funding, at $6.4 million, and Tulsa International Airport will receive $5.5 million. The Stillwater and Lawton-Fort Sill regional airports will receive just more than $1 million each.
The $13,000 the Pogue Airport will receive is a small chunk of its average annual revenue of $250,000 to $300,000, but it will be helpful, Madison said, because “we’re getting busy again.”
The Pogue Airport is a general aviation facility that primarily serves private businesses and transient aircraft, he said, but they also handle aircraft being used by pilots in training from Tulsa’s Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology.
Madison also noted that the Civil Air Patrol will be conducting search and rescue training at the airport March 19-20.
The Pogue Airport has 62 hangars, 15 of which are private and 47 that can be leased, although “we’ve been full for years,” Madison said.