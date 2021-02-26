Sand Springs' Pogue Airport to get $13k in coronavirus relief funds

“The past year brought the Oklahoma Airport System challenges like the industry has never experienced,” Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz said. “As with the first round of relief funds, federal transportation dollars to our airports is appropriate and necessary during these difficult times.

“We know that regional airports connect communities to commerce, and these critical grant funds will continue to allow our communities to sustain the operations at their airports,” he said.

State Director of Aeronautics Grayson Ardies added: “We have spent the better part of a year advocating for our airports during the pandemic, and we are encouraged to see some of this funding coming to Oklahoma.”

Madison said the Pogue Airport also received $30,000 in relief funds in May.

Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport will receive the most funding, at $6.4 million, and Tulsa International Airport will receive $5.5 million. The Stillwater and Lawton-Fort Sill regional airports will receive just more than $1 million each.

The $13,000 the Pogue Airport will receive is a small chunk of its average annual revenue of $250,000 to $300,000, but it will be helpful, Madison said, because “we’re getting busy again.”