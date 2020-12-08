Sand Springs Persons of the Year: Janell Wright and Lindsey Sinkbeil, Sand Springs Public Schools nurses

Wright is in her 10th year with the district while Sinkbeil is in her fifth with SSPS. Despite a wealth of knowledge and experience in the respective careers in the health care industry, neither could have imagined what would come their way this year.

Both medical professionals have been forced to make key district-wide decisions that have had a community-wide impact while dealing with a virus that has been playing out in real time.

“It was the unknown and getting to work right away on the CDC guidelines,” Wright recalled of her initial thoughts when a statewide mandate forced the closure of in-person learning back in March. “With some of the staff still working at school, we were working on PPE guidelines for people, making sure we had enough.”

SSPS began the 2020-21 academic year in person on Aug. 24 and remained in school until just prior to the Thanksgiving break. The district has continued to closely monitor and utilize positive cases, active quarantine and possible exposures through contact tracing as a guide throughout the school year.