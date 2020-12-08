Sand Springs Persons of the Year: Janell Wright and Lindsey Sinkbeil, Sand Springs Public Schools nurses

Janell Wright admittedly would prefer to go about her work without away the spotlight. Her colleague Lindsey Sinkbeil has similar feelings when it comes to garnering professional recognition.
Both Sand Springs Public Schools nurses were unexpectedly thrust onto the front lines when it came to battling the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Wright and Sinkbeil were instrumental in helping the district formulate its game plan once the virus hit in March and have continued to serve a crucial impact in developing and executing safety protocols for the 5,500-plus district students and staff.
“Lindsey Sinkbeil and Janell Wright have been intimately involved in the district’s Covid-19 protocols since March of this year,” said Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee. “Their expertise was critical in the development of our protocols and they continue to help guide decisions for our administration team in each specific situation.”
For their work during an unprecedented time, Wright and Sinkbeil have been recognized as the Leader Persons of the Year for 2020.
“We have received so much credit and it’s super-appreciated,” said Sinkbeil. “But it’s been such a team effort. I appreciate that we’ve been heard from the health perspective. I feel like our administration has been really great at making it a team effort.”
Wright is in her 10th year with the district while Sinkbeil is in her fifth with SSPS. Despite a wealth of knowledge and experience in the respective careers in the health care industry, neither could have imagined what would come their way this year.
Both medical professionals have been forced to make key district-wide decisions that have had a community-wide impact while dealing with a virus that has been playing out in real time.
“It was the unknown and getting to work right away on the CDC guidelines,” Wright recalled of her initial thoughts when a statewide mandate forced the closure of in-person learning back in March. “With some of the staff still working at school, we were working on PPE guidelines for people, making sure we had enough.”
SSPS began the 2020-21 academic year in person on Aug. 24 and remained in school until just prior to the Thanksgiving break. The district has continued to closely monitor and utilize positive cases, active quarantine and possible exposures through contact tracing as a guide throughout the school year.
“We’ve used that as a foundation for how we should go forward,” Sinkbeil said. “You’re constantly fighting what is best for our students and their education and the public health. This is a totally new situation that you have to just take the steps to see what will happen.”
Along with managing the timeline for possible COVID-19 cases, quarantines and exposures for one of the larger school districts in the state, dealing with a pandemic requires staying current with ever-changing CDC guidelines and effectively communicating that information to students, parents and fellow staff members.
Wright admitted she can suffer from a case of information overload at times, understandably so. But she has remained thankful for the help from her colleagues and those around the community.
“The most rewarding part has been just being able to keep school open and having the appreciation and the support and gratitude from parents and co-workers,” she said.
The humility and work ethic both Wright and Sinkbeil have shown during an unprecedented time has garnered the respect and admiration of their peers.
“The number of hours these two put in each and every day is a testament to their commitment to the health and safety of our students and staff. Watching them stand at the helm as leaders through the pandemic has been phenomenal as they put their heart and soul into their work. They do this without complaint every single day. I am grateful for their steady and constant expertise.” - Sherry Durkee, Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent
