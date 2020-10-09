 Skip to main content
Sand Springs PD arrest couple on drug, child abuse charges

Sand Springs PD arrest couple on drug, child abuse charges

Arrest

Sand Springs Police arrest Jesse Lee Hill, 26, and Kindra Lee Barker, 23, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, on drug and child abuse charges. 

Sand Springs Police arrested a Tulsa couple on Wednesday night and charged them with possessing crystal meth, marijuana and other illegal narcotics with their infant son in the car.

Jesse Lee Hill, 26, and Kindra Lee Barker, 23, were arrested by police at a local convenience store parking lot. Officers reported they spotted a car with license plates not registered to it. Upon searching the vehicle, police reported they found drugs, paraphernalia, scales and baggies. Both suspects told the police they did not own the car and were just getting a ride.

Hill and Barker are facing drug and child abuse charges.

