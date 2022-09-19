Sand Springs parks director to be new CEO of River Parks Authority

Sand Springs Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Edwards will be the new executive director and CEO of Tulsa’s River Parks Authority, that entity’s board announced Monday evening.

The announcement follows the impending retirement of longtime River Parks Authority Executive Director Matt Meyer.

“After conducting a national search, the search committee came to a unanimous decision that Jeff is the right leader for River Parks Authority,” said Marvin Jones, the authority’s board chairman. “He is highly respected in the community and has a work ethic and passion for outdoor recreation that is unmatched.”

Edwards began working for the city of Sand Springs in 2005 and has led the Parks and Recreation Department since December 2017.

He said he is “sad to leave a workplace where fellow employees really feel like close family members” but that “the opportunity to serve as the next executive director and CEO of Tulsa’s River Parks is beyond exciting for me personally and professionally.”

“I would put this position as one of the top three parks and recreation jobs in the state of Oklahoma,” he said. “They have offered me a package deal that I just can’t pass on.”

City Manager Mike Carter said he wishes nothing but the best for Edwards.

“That’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so we’re just really happy for him,” he said, adding that Edwards “is still going to be a great asset to the city because we partner with River Parks.”

“To know that River Parks saw in Jeff what we do is just a testament to who he is.”

For Edwards, leaving Sand Springs is bittersweet.

“Sand Springs has been home to me in so many ways. I spent my entire childhood playing in the parks, open spaces and sports fields of this community,” he said, adding that working for the city of Sand Springs has felt like “a calling.”

“Sand Springs has been so good to me over the years and has entrusted me to lead them for the last several years in providing the best quality of life possible,” he said. “I am truly honored to have been able to give back to the community that showed me how to be a child.”

Asked about his proudest achievement while leading the Parks Department, Edwards said he preferred to focus on the big picture.

“It’s probably just the transition that we’ve been able to establish from sort of a tired parks environment to a more vibrant one,” he said, recalling that growing up, he often envied other communities and the parks amenities they had.

“We’ve made great strides in being able to give the community what they deserve, and the community has responded well to the growth,” he said.

Edwards said he is proud to become only the third person to lead the River Parks Authority, a public-private partnership between Tulsa County and the city of Tulsa that began in 1974 under Jackie Bubenik, who was succeeded by Meyer in June 2003.

Edwards is a board member and past president of the Oklahoma Parks and Recreation Society and has received numerous accolades while working for the city of Sand Springs, including Employee of the Year.

An outdoorsman and athlete, he completed the Ironman Tulsa triathlon in May.

Carter said Edwards was up front with him about applying for the River Parks job, “so we’ve been thinking about (needing to plan for his successor), but we’re obviously not ready to announce anything yet.”

He said it’s likely that an interim director from within the Parks Department will be named initially.

“I think we’re well-prepared to maintain,” he said. “I want to assure people that none of the parks plans we made under Jeff will be going away.

“We’ve got a great parks staff, and no one member makes that,” Carter said, adding that Edwards created “a culture that will lead to success in the future for us.”