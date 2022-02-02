Sand Springs official hopeful COVID numbers heading in the right direction

The total infection rate — how many people in the community have ever had COVID-19 — is 39.49% for Sand Springs, or four in every 10 people.

That’s a good bit higher than the Tulsa area’s average, which is 28.48%, and slightly higher than Sapulpa’s, which is just less than 39%, the data show.

But it’s significantly less than Skiatook’s total infection rate of 47.86%, which means five out of every 10 people there have had COVID, and it’s dramatically lower than in Collinsville, where 76.97% of the residents — or nearly eight in 10 people — have been infected, according to the numbers.

Hillcrest Healthcare System reported Tuesday that 72% of all of its inpatient COVID patients and 75% of all of its COVID patients in ICU were unvaccinated.

Saint Francis Health System reported Wednesday that 80% of its inpatient COVID patients are not vaccinated.

Oklahoma Hospital Association President Patti Davis said the need for hospital beds hasn’t significantly diminished yet.

“It’s still tight in hospitals,” she said Tuesday afternoon during a regular COVID-19 update provided by the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition.