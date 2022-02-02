Sand Springs official hopeful COVID numbers heading in the right direction

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to rage, good news can be hard to come by, but Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter sounded a hopeful note late Wednesday afternoon after reviewing COVID data for municipalities in the Tulsa area.
“Hoping we have turned the corner,” he wrote in an email distributing the numbers.
Carter noted that every Tulsa-area community was down in total active cases for the data released Wednesday by state health officials, and the metro area as a whole was down 3,298 active cases.
Sand Springs saw a decrease of 63 infections, but the city did record one additional death, bringing its pandemic death toll to 114, the data show.
Overall, the metro area reported 25 additional deaths for the seven-day reporting period.
Sand Springs’ infections fell from a pandemic high of 1,004 the previous week to 941, according to the data compiled by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The current infection rate — the percentage of residents who currently have COVID-19 — is 4.73% in Sand Springs and slightly higher in Sapulpa and Skiatook, but Collinsville’s current infection rate is substantially higher than any other community’s, at 8.52%, the data show.
The total infection rate — how many people in the community have ever had COVID-19 — is 39.49% for Sand Springs, or four in every 10 people.
That’s a good bit higher than the Tulsa area’s average, which is 28.48%, and slightly higher than Sapulpa’s, which is just less than 39%, the data show.
But it’s significantly less than Skiatook’s total infection rate of 47.86%, which means five out of every 10 people there have had COVID, and it’s dramatically lower than in Collinsville, where 76.97% of the residents — or nearly eight in 10 people — have been infected, according to the numbers.
Hillcrest Healthcare System reported Tuesday that 72% of all of its inpatient COVID patients and 75% of all of its COVID patients in ICU were unvaccinated.
Saint Francis Health System reported Wednesday that 80% of its inpatient COVID patients are not vaccinated.
Oklahoma Hospital Association President Patti Davis said the need for hospital beds hasn’t significantly diminished yet.
“It’s still tight in hospitals,” she said Tuesday afternoon during a regular COVID-19 update provided by the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition.
“ICU beds are still at a premium, and we know that this is not over for our hospitals,” Davis said.
— Tulsa World staff writer Corey Jones contributed to this story.