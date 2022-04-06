Sand Springs Night with Tulsa Drillers is April 30

The Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce is sure to hit one out of the park April 30, when it will sponsor Sand Springs Night with the Tulsa Drillers.

The gates at ONEOK Field in downtown Tulsa will open at 6 p.m. that Saturday, with the game starting at 7:05 p.m.

Food service will be available between 6 and 8 p.m. at ONEOK Field’s Osage Casino Picnic Pavilion.

On the menu are grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, baked beans, pasta salad, watermelon and cookies.

Tickets for the picnic and game cost $25 per person. Game-only tickets cost $12 per person.

To buy tickets, call the chamber at 918-245-3221 or email events@sandspringschamber.org.

