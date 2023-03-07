Kristin Johnston, who has been serving as the interim director of the Human Resources Department since September, has been named to the post permanently, City Manager Mike Carter announced at last Monday’s City Council meeting.

Johnston has been the deputy city clerk since 2016.

“Kristin has already shown herself to be everything I thought she would be in this role,” Carter said. “She has made improvements to our systems and made other positive impacts. I know she’s going to do spectacular things. Our employees have been excited, and I’ve heard nothing but compliments.”

Carter said Johnston, who previously taught in Sand Springs Public Schools for 25 years, initially applied with the city for a position in the Human Resources Department but was persuaded to withdraw that application and instead apply for the deputy city clerk post.

He said he asked her last fall to take the Human Resources helm on an interim basis and that her performance in that brief period made her a shoo-in for the post permanently.

“Our public school teachers are so valuable,” Carter said, adding that Johnston “was able to retire from the schools, and we now have the benefit of someone who can come to us and do another career here.”

“She is emblematic of the great teachers that we have, and I’m just appreciative that that pool is there.”

Johnston said the decision to work for the city was an easy one.

“I really do appreciate the opportunity,” she told councilors. “If you know me, you know I love Sand Springs, and I wouldn’t work anywhere else. So I’m very excited to be a part of recruiting and retaining and working with all of our employees and making sure that they feel appreciated.”

Carter said the deputy city clerk position would be posted soon and that the position probably would be open to both internal and external applicants.

“We would encourage people to watch for job postings and apply if they would like to do that,” he said.

Pole problem

The council also heard Monday night about delays in a storm-siren replacement project.

Voters in June approved spending $825,000 for a citywide storm-siren upgrade as part of the $15.7 million general-obligation bond package, but it appears that city officials’ hopes of having all of the new sirens up and running by the first day of spring on March 20 will be dashed.

The problem is not with the new sirens themselves. Carter told the City Council last week that the city has taken delivery of about half of the new units. Instead, the city has a pole problem.

“We have been notified that our project might be delayed due to a national shortage of telephone poles,” Carter said.

He reassured the council that the city continues to be protected by the existing network of storm sirens but said officials “are urgently looking for a solution to this issue.”

The utility pole shortage appears to be largely a result of natural disasters including wildfires, hurricanes and tornadoes.

The city isn’t alone in its frustration. Public Service Company of Oklahoma is also being affected by the shortage. Wayne Greene, a regional communications manager for the company, said that “although PSO has enough poles to serve its customers, we are being conservative with our limited supply.”

Carter said Thursday that the city is communicating with its pole supplier and hopefully will be seeing some light at the end of the tunnel by summer — but well after severe weather season is underway.

He said the city also has a local vendor preparing a quote on steel poles and has contacted another company about composite poles. Both of those options offer durability, but they come at greater short-term expense than wooden ones, he noted.

“We are protected right now. We have storm sirens that work, but we want to get these put up,” he said. “We already have started receiving the hardware that goes on the poles, and we very much want to get those into use. That’s what the taxpayers wanted us to do, and we want them to see the progress we promised.”