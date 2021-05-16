Sand Springs native, longtime resident Henryetta “May” Dover marks 100th birthday

Sand Springs native and longtime resident Henryetta “May” Dover celebrated her 100th birthday this month by being inducted into the Centenarians of Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
Dover celebrated her birthday May 4 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Tulsa, where she lives now, with birthday cake and balloons.
The celebration was attended by Dover’s niece, Barbara Scott, as well as Gloria Helmuth, director of Centenarians of Oklahoma, and some Colonial Manor friends.
Dover was born May 1, 1921, in Sand Springs to Andrew and Hattie Anderson.
Her father died young, according to biographical information from the centenarians group, leaving her mother alone to raise her two daughters and one son.
Dover’s brother died when he was 18, but she had a long and special relationship with her sister, Linda Lou (Anderson) Battles.
Dover and her sister were both animal lovers, and the family had chickens and guineas, pigs, ducks, cats and dogs, the biography says.
The family — who were members of the Muscogee and Cherokee Indian tribes — also had lots of fruit trees on their property, and they made jelly and canned the fruit, Dover said.
Dover attended school in Sand Springs and later married Leo Dover there in September 1943, the biography says. The couple enjoyed going to Las Vegas on vacations.
They had been married for more than 48 years when Leo Dover died on New Year’s Day in 1992.
May Dover and Battles were inseparable, often going shopping together and going out to eat. Battles died in 2018 at the age of 91.
May and Leo Dover never had children of their own, and she grew close to her nieces and nephews and visited them often.
Dover was a homemaker. She attended the Indian Fellowship in Oakhurst and was baptized there when she was in her 80s, she said.
Dover was also active in the senior citizens group in Sand Springs, as well as in the Muscogee Indian community.
She likes to play the piano and is a fan of country and gospel music, her biography says.
She enjoys getting together with family, especially at holidays, and was always an excellent cook. She particularly enjoys pizza and pie of any kind.