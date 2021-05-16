Sand Springs native, longtime resident Henryetta “May” Dover marks 100th birthday

Sand Springs native and longtime resident Henryetta “May” Dover celebrated her 100th birthday this month by being inducted into the Centenarians of Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

Dover celebrated her birthday May 4 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Tulsa, where she lives now, with birthday cake and balloons.

The celebration was attended by Dover’s niece, Barbara Scott, as well as Gloria Helmuth, director of Centenarians of Oklahoma, and some Colonial Manor friends.

Dover was born May 1, 1921, in Sand Springs to Andrew and Hattie Anderson.

Her father died young, according to biographical information from the centenarians group, leaving her mother alone to raise her two daughters and one son.

Dover’s brother died when he was 18, but she had a long and special relationship with her sister, Linda Lou (Anderson) Battles.

Dover and her sister were both animal lovers, and the family had chickens and guineas, pigs, ducks, cats and dogs, the biography says.

The family — who were members of the Muscogee and Cherokee Indian tribes — also had lots of fruit trees on their property, and they made jelly and canned the fruit, Dover said.