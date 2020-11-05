Sand Springs native and Rep. Jadine Nollan "grateful" to be returning to state house for sixth and final term

When State Representative Jadine Nollan was first elected to House District 66 a decade ago, the Sand Springs native really did not know what to expect.

“It was all so new,” Nollan said. “I knew I had so much to learn. I did not have expectations at that point. It was just about doing a good job for the people that entrusted me to serve them. I didn’t know where it would lead from there.”

Nollan’s initial leap into the political spectrum has led her to a sixth and final term in the Oklahoma State House. The Republican incumbent was re-elected to office on Tuesday after she defeated Greg Laird. Nollan captured 65% of the vote in the general election.

Her latest term will expire in 2022 and she will have served the maximum of 12 years under state law.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to deserve all these years,” Nollan said. “I know there have been some difficult times throughout the years. One thing has always been important to me is going back to people of the district. I’ve always looked at this position as a position of public service and being a servant. It’s been rewarding to have the opportunity to do this.”