Sand Springs native and Rep. Jadine Nollan "grateful" to be returning to state house for sixth and final term

When State Representative Jadine Nollan was first elected to House District 66 a decade ago, the Sand Springs native really did not know what to expect.
“It was all so new,” Nollan said. “I knew I had so much to learn. I did not have expectations at that point. It was just about doing a good job for the people that entrusted me to serve them. I didn’t know where it would lead from there.”
Nollan’s initial leap into the political spectrum has led her to a sixth and final term in the Oklahoma State House. The Republican incumbent was re-elected to office on Tuesday after she defeated Greg Laird. Nollan captured 65% of the vote in the general election.
Her latest term will expire in 2022 and she will have served the maximum of 12 years under state law.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to deserve all these years,” Nollan said. “I know there have been some difficult times throughout the years. One thing has always been important to me is going back to people of the district. I’ve always looked at this position as a position of public service and being a servant. It’s been rewarding to have the opportunity to do this.”
Nollan previously served as Executive Director of Sand Springs Community Services and as a Sand Springs Public Schools board member prior to being elected in 2010.
While the congresswoman said her focus is on her final two years in office, Nollan admitted going through her final campaign cycle was a bit sentimental.
“It’s really different,” she said. “This time around, knowing it was my last term, there were so many experiences where it’s like your senior year in high school. It’s the last time we’re going to do this or putting up signs or seeing your name on the ballot.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!