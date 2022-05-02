Sand Springs Museum's "I Am a Man" exhibit captures tumult of the 1960s

An exhibit at the Sand Springs Museum “might be uncomfortable for somebody, but it shows how far we’ve come and how far we still have to go,” Museum Coordinator Dianna Phillips said.

“I Am a Man: Photographs of the Civil Rights Movement, 1960-1970” bears witness to the American South — its people, its places and its past, says the introduction to the exhibit by William Ferris of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Ferris calls the photographs “visual monuments that stand the test of time, and this exhibit affirms that these monuments will never be forgotten.”

The exhibit, which will be on display through this month, brings together images from more than 14 photographers — more than half of whom are no longer living — plus some photographs whose source is unknown to tell the story of the tumult of the 1960s.

Although the exhibit focuses primarily on the Black civil rights movement, one display shows a timeline that includes other significant contemporary civil rights-related events, such as New York City’s Stonewall uprising in 1969, considered the birth of the gay-rights movement in the United States; AIM, the American Indian Movement, which began in Minneapolis in 1968; and the beginning of the usage of the term Asian American, coined in 1968 at the University of California-Berkeley.

“If we don’t bear witness to what went before, the old Proverb is that we’re going to repeat it. And we can see that through history,” Phillips said. “We can see what happened during the Civil War and how we ended up with freed slaves who also became productive and also became leaders. They were elected to Congress.

“And then Reconstruction stopped, and we went back to Jim Crow.

“History must be remembered,” she said. “It cannot be changed. It must influence us. And the only way we can be influenced is by looking at it.”

Phillips hopes others will join her in doing just that.

“I’ve walked through this and looked at the photographs and realized that so much was happening that I in south-central Oklahoma had no idea about but how I was instrumentally changed because of it,” she said.

“I think it’s probably the best exhibit we’ve ever had — the most powerful exhibit we’ve ever had.”

The Sand Springs Cultural & Historical Museum at 9 E. Broadway St. is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

For more information, call the museum at 918-246-2509.

