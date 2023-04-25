Nostalgia is all the rage these days, and the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum is banking on it.

One of the museum’s current exhibits features an array of vintage school lunchboxes collected by Mike Baldridge over a period of 30 years.

Baldridge will discuss his collection and hobby at 2 p.m. this Sunday, April 30, at the museum.

Lunchboxes bring back memories of great cafeteria favorites, so organizers plan to have cinnamon rolls and cartons of milk on hand for attendees to enjoy, as well.

In addition, the museum is breaking out its own collection of yearbooks, some of which date to the 1940s. Guests are encouraged to plan time to sort through the yearbooks to find old friends and relatives.

Admission to the presentation and the museum, at 9 E. Broadway St., is free, although donations are accepted.

For more information, call the museum at 918-246-2509.